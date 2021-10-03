(Reuters) – Brazil recorded this Sunday 225 new deaths by Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 597,948, reported the Ministry of Health.

There were also 9,004 new cases of coronaviruses, with the total number of infections in the country advancing to 21,468,121, the folder added.

In absolute terms, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from the disease, behind only the United States, and the third in case count, below the USA and India.

The country, however, has seen a reduction in pandemic numbers in recent weeks as it advances in its vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

The federal government still reports 427,520 Covid-19 patients under follow-up.

(By Aluísio Alves, in São Paulo)

