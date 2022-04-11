(Reuters) – Brazil recorded 8,803 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 30,161,205 infections, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

Another 69 deaths from the disease were also counted, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 661,327.

The numbers on Sundays and Mondays are often lower compared to other days due to the damming of registrations on weekends.

Brazil has so far vaccinated more than 80% of the population with at least one dose, and more than 70% of the population with two doses or a single dose against Covid-19.

(São Paulo newsroom)

