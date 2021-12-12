Brazil notified this Sunday, 12, 82 new deaths by covid-19. The moving average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is now 181, compared to 179 the day before. The index has remained below 200 for nine days.

With the new records, the total number of victims reached 616,941. In the last 24 hours, 1,686 cases of covid-19 were recorded, bringing to 22,187,349 the total number of diagnoses of the disease. The moving average of positive tests is 6,679.

Indicators in some states continue to be impacted by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s database. This Sunday, the ministry reported that the process of recovering records of Brazilians vaccinated against covid-19 in the country, contained in the Connect SUS platform, it was finished.

However, there was no disclosure of the expected date for the restoration, nor the specification of the systems that are still violated.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, The globe, Extra, leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

