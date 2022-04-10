Ministry of Health also confirms 38 more deaths; the whole country adds up to 661,258 victims of the disease

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Sunday (10.Apr.2022) 38 deaths from covid-19 registered in Brazil in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 661,258 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 7,210 new cases of covid-19 in the same period. In total, the country has 30,152,402 confirmed diagnoses.

The Federal District, Rio de Janeiro and Roraima have not updated the data since Friday (8.Apr.2022). Tocantins did not update this Sunday’s information.

On weekends and holidays, the covid-19 data is usually lower, because there are fewer professionals working to account for the information, leading to less notification of cases and deaths during these days.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 159. The curve shows a downward trend with a variation of -34% compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is equal to or greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 21,852 records per day. The data shows a downward trend with a change of -29% from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,100 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,182 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.