From yesterday (9) to today (10), 39,045 new cases of covid-19 were registered in Brazil. In the same period, there were 70 deaths of victims of the virus. Brazil has had 690,747 deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the most recent epidemiological bulletin released in Brasília by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 35,570,761.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,369,935 people have recovered from the disease and 510,079 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update for the Federal District and the following states: Bahia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, São Paulo and Tocantins.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.22 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.95 million) and Paraná (2.8 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (155.89 thousand). Then come Roraima (180.08 thousand) and Amapá (182.06 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (176,563), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,206) and Minas Gerais (64,038). The lowest total of deaths is located in Acre (2,032), Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,177).

Vaccination

Related news:

To date, 495.272 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 181.15 million with the first dose and 163.6 million with the second dose. The single dose was administered to 5.029 million people. Another 101.73 million have already received the first booster dose, and 38.83 million have received the second booster dose.