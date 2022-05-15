(Reuters) – Brazil recorded 6,296 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected with the disease in the country to 30,688,390, according to partial data released by the Ministry of Health.

The country also recorded 46 more deaths caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths recorded to 664,918, according to the ministry’s data.

According to the ministry, the new numbers do not include information from eight states (CE, MA, MG, MS, MT, RJ, RR and TO) and the Federal District, which did not update data on cases or deaths reported to the federal government this Sunday. .

(Brasília newsroom)

The post Brazil registers 6,296 new Covid and 46 more deaths, says ministry appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

