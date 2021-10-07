Brazil recorded over 17,893 cases of covid-19 and 530 deaths in 24 hours, according to the epidemiological update released by the Ministry of Health tonight (6). Overall, the country had 21,516,967 cases of covid-19, with 599,359 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The recovery rate is 95.5%, more than 20.5 million people are considered free from the new coronavirus infection.

The bulletin also shows 362,672 active covid-19 cases, which are under medical care and were reported to the National Health System (SUS).

There are 3,122 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) under investigation. This is because, in many cases, the analysis of the cause of death continues even after death.

States

At the top of the ranking of deaths by state are São Paulo (150,401), Rio de Janeiro (66,741), Minas Gerais (54,840), Paraná (39,367) and Rio Grande do Sul (34,976).

The states that recorded fewer deaths by covid-19 were Acre (1,839), Amapá (1986) and Roraima (2,003).

Vaccination

According to the national vaccination panel of the Ministry of Health, 243,589,234 doses of immunizing agents offered by the SUS were applied. Of these, 148.28 million are related to the first dose of the vaccine cycle, while 95.30 million are related to the second dose or single dose.

301 million doses of vaccine against covid-19 were distributed to the states.

