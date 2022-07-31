





Brazil reported 24,259 new cases of covid-19 this Saturday, 30. The moving average of positive tests, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, stood at 34,387.

The country also recorded 162 new deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The daily average of deaths in the last week is 223, slightly above that recorded the day before and there are 33 consecutive days above 200.

In total, Brazil has 678,537 victims and 33,819,451 diagnosed cases of the disease.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, more than 32.2 million people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that 22,800 new cases and 173 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 33,813,587 infected people and 678,486 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.



