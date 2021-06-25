Brazil recorded 1,990 new deaths by covid-19 this Friday, 25, and exceeded the total of 511,000 lives lost by the disease. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, fell for the seventh day in a row to 1,807. Despite the drop, the level is still considered high by experts and exceeds the average of the pandemic last year.

This Friday, the number of new infections notified was 79,366. In total, Brazil has 511,272 deaths and 18,322,757 cases of the disease, the second nation with more records, behind only the United States. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 16.5 million people have recovered.

The State of São Paulo continues to maintain a high number of deaths from coronaviruses, and registered 772 new fatal victims of the disease this Friday. Only three other states also surpassed the barrier of 100 deaths that day: Minas Gerais (253), Rio de Janeiro (159) and Rio Grande do Sul (127).

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that 79,277 new cases were registered and another 2,001 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 18,322,760 people infected and 511,142 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.

