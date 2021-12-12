Brazil registered 1,688 new cases and 86 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours. The survey was released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday night (12).

According to a survey carried out by the Ministry, Brazil has, in accumulated terms, 22.189 million confirmed cases of the disease, which has already killed 616,830 people.

The number of recovered patients reaches 22.4 million, representing 96.5% of cases.

States

With 4.4 million records, the state of São Paulo has the largest number of cases accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic, and 154.69 thousand deaths.

Then appear the states of Minas Gerais (2.2 million cases and 56.4 thousand deaths); Paraná (1.5 million cases and 40.8 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (1.4 million cases and 36.2 thousand deaths).

Acre is the state with the fewest occurrences: 88.28 thousand cases and 1,849 deaths.

