SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 16,194 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected with the disease in the country to 30,778,607, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The country also recorded 35 more deaths caused by the coronavirus and, with that, the total number of deaths reached 665,528, the folder pointed out. Data for São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Tocantins, Roraima, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul and Distrito Federal were not updated.

The ministry said in a note that the state of Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN), caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, ends on Sunday (22).

“To make this decision, the federal government considered the response capacity of the Unified Health System (SUS), which was strengthened during ESPIN, the improvement in the epidemiological scenario in the country and the advancement of the vaccination campaign”, said the ministry.

487 million doses of the immunizer against the coronavirus were distributed, about 83% of the Brazilian population took the first dose and 76% have the complete primary vaccination schedule. In addition, more than 82 million people took the booster dose.

According to the ministry, Brazil records a drop of more than 85% in the moving average of cases and deaths by Covid-19, compared to the peak of cases caused by the Ômicron variant, at the beginning of this year.

“The epidemiological criteria, with opinions from the technical areas of the portfolio, indicate that the country is no longer in a situation of national public health emergency”, he emphasized.

The ordinance that formalized the end of ESPIN was published in the Official Gazette of the Union on April 22, 2022. In force since February 2020, this was the normative act of the federal government that resulted in the creation of prevention, control and containment measures adopted for the fight against Covid-19.

Even with the end of the state of emergency, the ministry reiterated that no public health policy will be interrupted and that it is important to continue adherence to the vaccination campaign.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)