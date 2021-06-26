O Ministry of Health confirmed another 1,593 deaths by covid-19 this Saturday (June 26, 2021), bringing the total to 512,735. It also registered 64,134 new cases in 24 hours. In Brazil, there are 18,386,894 diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health authorities also claim that, of the total number of infected people, 16,582,053 have already been recovered and 1,292,106 are still under medical care.

Death records do not refer to when someone died, but to the day the death from coronavirus was reported to the Ministry of Health. On weekends and Mondays there are fewer records not because fewer people die, but because there is less capacity operational (fewer staff) of the state health departments in reporting and the Ministry of Health in compiling the data.

AVERAGE OF DEATHS AND CASES

The moving average shades abrupt variations, such as the lowest number of occurrences on weekends, Mondays and holidays. The curve is an average of the number of confirmed occurrences over 7 days.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the moving average of new deaths in the country is 1,705. It is the 3rd consecutive day below 1900, after almost two weeks above the threshold.

The curve for new cases is in 71,878, according to the official numbers.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil has 2,403 deaths per million inhabitants. In 4 states there are more than 3,000 deaths per million: Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.

Brazil occupies the 8th position in the ranking of proportional deaths, according to the panel Worldometer.

The list is led by Peru, with 5,728 deaths per million. The country revised the data and rose to the top of the ranking, a position formerly occupied by Hungary.

continue reading