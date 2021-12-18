The number of infected by the new coronavirus, in 24 hours, reached 3,323, totaling 22.212 million cases since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

The information is in the daily update of the Ministry of Health today (18). The balance sheet consolidates information on cases and deaths sent by the state health departments.

There are 118,924 people being monitored by health teams.

Within 24 hours, 153 deaths were confirmed. In total, covid-19 caused the death of 617,754 people in Brazil. There are still 2,726 deaths under investigation.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease reached 21.47 million.

Some units of the federation did not update the data today: Bahia, Goiás, Tocantins and Mato Grosso do Sul present information from the 9th of this month; Mato Grosso and Distrito Federal have data from yesterday.

Ministry of Health/Disclosure

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths by covid-19 registered so far are São Paulo (155,001), Rio de Janeiro (69,338), Minas Gerais (56,552), Paraná (40,855) and Rio Grande do Sul (36,354).

