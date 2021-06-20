O Ministry of Health confirmed another 1,025 deaths by covid-19 this Sunday (June 20, 2021), bringing the total to 501,825. The agency also counted 44,178 cases in 24 hours. There are 17,927,928 diagnoses in total.

Health authorities also claim that, of the total number of infected people, 16,220,238 million are already recovered and 1,205,865 million are under medical care.

On Saturday (June 19), Brazil hit the mark of 500,000 deaths by the coronavirus.

AVERAGE OF DEATHS AND CASES

The moving average shades abrupt variations, such as the lowest number of occurrences on weekends, Mondays and holidays. The curve is an average of the number of confirmed occurrences over 7 days.

According to Ministry of Health data, the country’s moving average of new deaths is 2,061—up 26% from 14 days ago.

The numbers of cases and deaths from the disease indicate the beginning of a spike. Fiocruz’s Bulletin warns of a possible new wave of infections.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL BULLETIN

Here is the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health at 5:47 pm this Sunday (June 20):

