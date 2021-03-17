Brazil registered this wednesday 100,303 covid infections, a new daily record, with which the country already adds 11,693,3838 cases and is confirmed as the current global epicenter of the pandemic.

In addition, for the first time, it exceeded 3,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus while touching 100,000 infected in the most aggressive phase of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours were 3,149 fatalities registered reported shortly after 6 pm the National Council of Health Secretaries of state governments. This brought the death toll to 284,775 since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

In this framework, the designated Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, recommended social distancing to contain the coronavirus pandemic that wreaks havoc in the country and indicated possible “adjustments” in the policy of President Jair Bolsonaro, which has so far gone in the opposite direction.

“We will be able to reduce deaths (…) with social distancing policies that allow reducing the circulation of the virus and improving the capacity of our hospital services,” said Queiroga, appointed on Monday by Bolsonaro as his fourth Minister of Health since the beginning of the health crisis.

Queiroga, a 55-year-old cardiologist, called at a press conference with the still incumbent Eduardo Pazuello, to a “union of all Brazilians” to control the pandemic, which has already left more than 282,000 deaths and is booming in the country, causing global alarm.

“There is no use recommending the use of masks if people are not able to adhere to that kind of simple measure (…). The government recommends, for example, reducing futile crowds and people keep having parties on weekends, contributing to the circulation of the virus, “he added.

These considerations may seem like common sense on a planet facing a huge health crisis for more than a year, but they are a novelty in the Bolsonaro government. The far-right president has maintained a skeptical attitude about the seriousness of the disease, promoted crowds, scorned the use of masks and questioned the effectiveness of vaccines.

Concern was heightened this year with the identification in several countries of a much more contagious variant of the virus, called P1, emerged in Brazil.

The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday that “the situation in Brazil is a warning that keeping this virus under control requires continued attention from public health authorities and leaders to protect people and health systems from its devastating impact. “

According to a report by the Fiocruz Foundation released on Tuesday, the pandemic caused “the largest health and hospital collapse in the history of Brazil”. Of the 27 Brazilian states, 24 have an occupancy equal to or greater than 80% of beds in ICUs, the report states.

Queiroga and Pazuello presided over the press conference at the Fiocruz headquarters, after a ceremony to deliver 500,000 doses of the Swedish-British AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in cooperation with the Rio de Janeiro institution.

Vaccination began in Brazil in January and suffered several delays due to logistical problems. So far only 4.95% of the 212 million Brazilians They were vaccinated with one of the two immunizers available in the country, CoronaVac, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, and that of AstraZeneca.

Source: AFP and EFE

PB