Brazil registered this Tuesday for the first time more than 4,000 dead by coronavirus in 24 hours, in an endless upward spiral that augurs a bleaker April than March, so far the month with the most deaths from the pandemic.

The country of 212 million inhabitants counted 4,195 dead, according to official figures. However, the count made by the consortium of the main Brazilian media brings this Tuesday’s record to 4,211.

The regrettable record comes six days after the last fatal mark: 3,869 deaths on March 31.

Burial of a deceased by coronavirus in São Paulo, Brazil. Reuters photo

In this way, the total number of deaths from coronavirus increases to 336,947 since the arrival of the Covid in Brazil, in February 2020.

This Tuesday they were also counted 86,979 new infections, bringing the total figure to 13.1 million, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Brazil is the second country with the most deaths and with the most infections, second only to the United States.

In the first six days of the month, the number of deaths rose to 15,432, maintaining the trend of March, the deadliest month so far, with 66,573 deaths, more than double the previous record.

The daily average over seven days is 2,757 deaths, the highest in the world at this time.

Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, a country immersed in a deep crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Bloomberg

Slow vaccination, expert claims and a bleak future

Specialists affirm that in the coming weeks the country could go through a darker scenario, with the overflowing hospitals, the vaccination progressing at a slow pace and the government of Jair Bolsonaro rejecting the application of a quarantine, arguing that it hurts the economy.

The vaccination campaign, which started slowly in January and was the subject of a political dispute, has progressed in recent days, although it has not yet guaranteed the necessary number of doses to increase the current rate.

To date, 20 million people (9.8% of the population) received the first dose and 5.8 million (2.7% of the population) the second.

“With the current vaccination rate, the only way we have to reduce this accelerated circulation of the virus is by effective confinement“said epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espiritu Santo.

The expert assured that the “restriction measures dictated in the states” are not enough, since -at the same time- those same states define “various activities as essential to keep them open.”

Almost 10% of Brazilians received a dose against the coronavirus. But it’s not enough. AFP photo

The increase in deaths is generating difficult scenes in cities like São Paulo, the richest and most populated in the country, where they were enabled school buses to load bodies and night burials are being held to meet the demand.

“The situation in which we find ourselves is unfortunate and we are not seeing effective measures either by the federal government or by the states. Unfortunately that political tension between regional and federal governments it brought us where we are today, with that huge number of people who lost their lives, “said Professor Maciel.

In relative terms, the country registers an average of 160 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure lower than that of the Czech Republic (254 / 10,000), the United Kingdom (187 / 100,000) or the United States (168 / 100,000).

But the averages for various states give the magnitude of the tragedy: in Rio de Janeiro, it reaches 220 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Not only the Manaus variant

Burial of a Covid victim in Manaus, in January. The P1 variant is not the only reason for the increase in deaths. Photo EFE

Brazil began the year with scenes of horror in the state of Amazonas (north), with collapsed hospitals and the death of dozens of people due to lack of oxygen.

With a mortality rate of 292 per 100,000 inhabitants, specialists argued at that time that the appearance in the state of a new variant, called P1, favored the rapid spread of the virus.

The question is if this variant is behind of the increase in cases and deaths in Brazil.

“As Brazil is not sequencing widely, we can speculate but we cannot be sure how the new variant contributes in the scenario we are living in,” said Mauro Sanchez, epidemiologist and professor at the University of Brasilia.

“We know that the new variant is more transmissible and some role must be playing. Certainly [la situación actual] is a combination of the circulation of new mutations, of new variants, with the people’s behavior of not obeying the restrictions, “he added.

With information from AFP

