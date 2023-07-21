A group of people carry the body of a man during a police operation in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. Andre Coelho (EFE)

For a country accustomed to counting its dead by the tens of thousands, every little improvement is a breather. Although they are many, the 47,507 Brazilians who lost their lives violently in 2022 represent the lowest number in the last 11 years. This is what the Yearbook of the Brazilian Public Security Forum shows, the main report published each year on violence in the country. It counts the victims of homicide, robbery, bodily injury followed by death, and casualties caused by the police. Last year’s number represents a reduction of 2.4 compared to the previous year and is the lowest since 2011, when the study began and 47,500 people were murdered. From that year on the curve went up, in 2017 it reached its peak (more than 64,000 murders) and since then it has been slowly going down.

Specialists attribute the improvement in the last year to a mix of factors, but see little influence from the Executive of Jair Bolsonaro, who governed the country until December 31, 2022. “What was Bolsonaro’s policy? The one with the shot in the head? Not even that, because the data shows that the lethality fell. Bolsonaro did not have any politics, ”he told the newspaper or globe the director of the Forum, Renato Sérgio de Lima. Despite an official discourse that sought to legitimize and encourage deaths caused by the police, the truth is that last year the police killed 1.4% less (even so, there were 6,430 people) and the number of officers killed increased by 30%; there were 173.

For Lima, the improvement in the data is explained, above all, by the change in the demographic structure of Brazil, rather than by a clear strategy on the part of the authorities. The profile of the murdered in Brazil is very clear: the vast majority are men (91.4%), blacks (76.9%) and young, 50.2% are between 12 and 29 years old. Brazil’s population is aging and the youth pool has not grown in recent years. There are no more deaths because the people who usually get those shots have stopped growing. We must also take into account the internal dynamics of organized crime, the main factor behind the large number of murders in Brazil. Between 2016 and 2017, drug factions born in Rio and São Paulo waged a war that spanned the entire country, including lurid prison killings. A subsequent truce helped reduce the killings.

Apart from these external factors, specialists point out that there have also been positive initiatives in state governments, which in Brazil are the ones that have jurisdiction over the Military Police, the main guarantor of street security. These regional governments, especially in the northeastern region of Brazil (the poorest and in recent years the most affected by violence) have been investing in prevention programs and intelligence systems for some time and are now beginning to reap the results. The specialists ask not to sit back and think about new public policies from now on, also at the national level, because the rate of decline in murders is slowing down.

And it is that the challenges are enormous and they are moving. The hottest spot, where crime has grown the most in the last year, is the north of the country, the Amazon region. Their cities, impoverished and in many cases highly dependent on livestock, illegal deforestation and other environmental crimes, have been taken over by drug trafficking; The vast area of ​​jungle is a territory where the State is barely present, and the borders, a sieve through which drugs, weapons and criminals enter. The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, acknowledged on Twitter that crime in the Amazon “is increasing” and promised a specific plan for the region. He also spoke of better coordination with states and municipalities and stricter gun control, after Bolsonaro’s years of open bar.

Although the macro photo of the report is positive, the breakdown yields very worrying data: the number of rapes in 2022, for example, was record: 74,930 complaints, 8.2% more than the previous year, and most alarming: the majority of victims (61.4%) were under 13 years of age. Crimes of racism, homophobia and transphobia (not necessarily physical attacks) also increased notably. Cases of racial slander increased by 67%, to 2,458, and crimes against the LGTBQIA+ population grew by 54%, reaching 488 complaints. The authors of the report warn that the real numbers could be much higher, since various Brazilian states did not provide data on this type of crime.

