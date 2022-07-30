Percentage of products sold to Asia fell from 51.7% to 43.5% in one year; Demand from other continents increased

Brazil has reduced its dependence on Asia after the increase in the prices of commodities helped sales volume to rise on all continents. The recovery in the US and Europe, for example, boosted local markets to buy more domestic products while China’s trade slowdown caused Asian share to fall.

Comparing the 1st half of 2022 with the same period in 2021, the percentage of products sold to Asia dropped from 51.7% to 43.5%.

But the participation of Asia, especially China, remains relevant: 78% of the positive balance of trade comes from the region.

Exports to the East were 6.3% higher than in the 1st half of 2021. The balance reached US$ 71 billion. Altogether, 8 out of every 10 dollars of the trade surplus in Brazil are from trade with Asia.

China business 🇨🇳

The Asian giant was the main destination for Brazilian products, with a 29% share. It was 36.2% of the market 1 year ago. Even so, China buys more than twice as much as the North American.

China is the biggest buyer of 7 of the 10 main products exported by Brazil, such as soybeans, iron ore and crude oil.

Foreign trade

The trade balance had a surplus of US$ 34.3 billion in the first 6 months of the year. It is expected to reach $81.5 billion by the end of 2022, according to government accounts. If confirmed, it will be a record.

the president of Association of Foreign Trade AnalystsJosé Augusto Castro, estimates that the balance will be US$ 54 billion and will not renew the 2021 record. Most exports are from commodities and their price should fall in the coming months.

He cited that the agreement between Russia and Ukraine to reopen ports in the Black Sea for the export of grains, such as wheat and corn, is already reflected in lower values ​​in international quotations.

The executive argues that Brazil has a lot of capacity to increase and diversify exports of manufactured goods abroad. So far, production shipping has focused on South America.

For José Augusto Castro, a tax reform and reduction of “Brazil cost” are more than welcome to the sector.