Montevideo. Brazil recovered the dinosaur fossil on Monday Ubirajara jubatus, “the lord of the spears” in the Tupi indigenous language, a 115-million-year-old feathered specimen whose return from Germany was controversial, Hermínio de Araújo Júnior, president of the Brazilian Society of Paleontology, told Sputnik Agency.

“The repatriation case is in the final process because the fossil is now in that country; It arrived on Monday and is in the Ministry of Science and Technology of Brazil”, explained the paleontologist.

The fossil, found in the Crato Formation, in the Araripe Basin in the northeast of the South American nation, left the country in 1995, possibly illegally, to be studied in Germany.

The dinosaur, which lived during the Lower Cretaceous, was a predator with plumage, the only one found so far in Brazil, and with needle- or spear-like structures protruding from its shoulders.

The specimen, embedded in two yellow plates of about 50 square centimeters with a weight of 11.5 kilos, will be part of the collection of the Plácido Cidade Nuvens Museum of Paleontology in Ceará, an entity that belongs to the Regional University of Cariri.

“The recovery is a victory for the scientific community in Brazil and for the entire Latin American community in the face of scientific colonialism that is implanted in the countries of South America and Central America,” said De Araújo.

The species had been described in December 2020 when scientific research on the fossil was published.

The publication showed that no Brazilian scientist had participated in the study and, after it, the controversy arose about the way in which the fossil was brought to Germany, and the Brazilian scientific community requested its repatriation.

repatriation process

The Natural History Museum in Karlsruhe, in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, initially refused to return it, arguing that it had acquired it before a convention on the return of historical pieces came into force, but eventually the state agreed to repatriate him.

“The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation spared no effort to make possible the return of Ubirajara. However, without the mobilization of the Brazilian scientific community, we would not have been successful. The German government was sensitive to our request and, together, we achieved this victory”, said Inácio Arruda, Secretary of Science and Technology for Social Development.

Since 1942, Brazilian law determines that fossils are State patrimony, and cannot be traded, and official authorization is required to leave the country.

De Araújo commented that there are many dinosaur fossils found in Brazil that are in museums and collections in the United States, England and Germany, among others, that must be returned to the South American country.

He ubirajara jubatus It was a small dinosaur, the size of a chicken, with the presence of feathers that formed a mane, according to the 2020 study.

The specimen is the one with the best evidence of feathers of those found in South America.

Fossil evidence of other feathers was also found near the specimen, which could belong to another specimen, he added.

He ubirajara jubatus He arrived along with an official visiting German government delegation headed by Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Authorities will present the fossil on June 12.

(With information from Afp)