Total raised in public offerings is higher than that recorded in August, when the sum was R$779 million

The issuance of Fiagros (Investment Funds in Agroindustrial Chains) recorded a gain of R$ 1.1 billion in September this year based on public offers from 7 funds, according to data from Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Financial Market Entities). Capitals). In August, the value was R$779 million. The sum for the first 9 months of the year is R$7.2 billion.

Of the registered funds, 3 are Fiagros-FII (Real Estate Fund) and another 4 are Fiagro-FIDC (Credit Rights Investment Fund).

Individuals are the main target audience for Fiagros, responsible for 77.5% of offers in September. Investment funds and institutional investors appear next, with 10.4% and 3.6% of the value, respectively.

Fiagros’ net inflow, calculated by the difference between contributions and redemptions, registered R$152.9 million in September. The value is higher than the R$26.2 million in August.