Brazil, for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic began in it a year ago, recorded more than three thousand deaths due to the virus, according to what the Ministry of Health announced.

The ministry said that the largest country in Latin America recorded 3,251 deaths in Corona during the past 24 hours.

Brazil, which has a population of 212 million, has become, for more than two weeks, the first country in the world in terms of human losses resulting from the pandemic, and the daily death rate has reached more than two thousand.

The total toll from the virus in Brazil rose to 298,676 deaths out of 12.1 million infected people, noting that many scientists say that the data published by the Ministry of Health do not reflect the epidemiological situation in the country.