07/11/2023 – 9:27 am

O Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was -0.08% in June, 0.31 percentage points below the May rate (0.23%). This is what data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show this Tuesday, 11. Thus, the country registers a deflation after 10 consecutive months.

The concept of deflation can be understood as the reversal of inflation. When you have inflation, it indicates that prices are increasing; in deflation, it means that prices are decreasing.

This was the smallest variation for the month of June since 2017, when the index was -0.23%. In the year, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 2.87% and, in the last 12 months, of 3.16%, below the 3.94% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.

“The IPCA of May 2023, of 0.23%, already showed a strong deceleration in inflation compared to the IPCA of April, which was 0.61%. Based on what can be seen of June prices, without major relevant complications, there was already a real possibility of deflation in the period, that is, of inflation with the opposite sign, indicating that average prices in the economy have decreased”, explains Gilberto Braga, economist and professor at Ibmec RJ.

It is worth mentioning that the accumulated in 12 months was below the annual target for the first time – the inflation target, according to the Central Bank, is 3.25%, for 2023. The index is also motivated by the reduction in fuel and vehicle prices new and used, already as a reflection of the government’s subsidy policy, adds the professor.

What was cheaper?

According to the IBGE, the biggest drop registered was in the group food and drinks (-0.66%), highlighting the drop in prices of food at home (-1.07%). The products that had the most reduction were soy oil (-8.96%), of fruits (-3.38%), from long life milk (-2.68%) and the meat (-2.10%). On the high side, English potato (6.43%) and garlic (4.39%) rose in price.

Can we expect more price declines in July?

According to Braga, it is possible that the consumer will see more drop in prices on the shelves. “There is no expected increase in the items that form the core of inflation on the radar. Thus, if there is no seasonal or cyclical event, the July IPCA tends to be negative”, he concludes.























