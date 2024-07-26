Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 20:08

The Paraná State Health Department (Sesa) confirmed a death from whooping cough in Londrina. According to a statement, the victim was a six-month-old baby. This is the first death recorded after three years without deaths from the disease in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health. Before that, the country recorded one death from whooping cough in 2020 and 12 deaths from the disease in 2019.

The Paraná secretariat is also investigating a second death from whooping cough: a three-month-old baby, resident of Irati.

Caused by bacteria Bordetella Pertussis Also known as whooping cough, whooping cough is a respiratory infection that, in the first phase of the disease, has symptoms very similar to those of the flu, which makes it difficult to diagnose early on. It is transmitted through contact with secretions from an infected person, either on infected objects or through droplets spread through speech and coughing.

In this scenario, there are groups that are more vulnerable to severe manifestations, especially babies up to six months old. If they are contaminated by the whooping cough bacteria, they can present complications such as dehydration, pneumonia, seizures and brain damage. Therefore, they are the most affected when looking at mortality from the disease.

It is worth remembering that whooping cough is an infection that can be prevented through vaccination, using the pentavalent vaccine, which is administered free of charge by the SUS at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, with a 60-day interval between doses.

In 2024, the country has faced a rise in the number of cases, especially in the states of São Paulo (194 cases), Paraná (36 cases) and Minas Gerais (35 cases). The infection has never been eradicated and, in times of greater vulnerability of the population, it reappears.

The last outbreak in Brazil was in 2014, when the country recorded 8,614 cases. According to Raquel Stucchi, an infectious disease specialist at the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), outbreaks occur when vaccination coverage is below the target.

In addition to the pentavalent vaccine, available on the SUS for children, the acellular triple bacterial vaccine (dTpa) also guarantees protection against whooping cough and is administered free of charge to health professionals and pregnant women from the 20th week of pregnancy.

Immunity acquired through vaccination is not permanent. According to the Ministry of Health, protection may be low or non-existent after 5 to 10 years from the last dose. The same thing happens to people who have already been infected with the whooping cough bacteria.

According to the SBI infectologist, every adult should receive a booster shot of the triple bacterial vaccine every 8 or 10 years. However, these doses are not yet included in the adult vaccination schedule. “If they can, they should seek out supplementary healthcare to get this vaccine,” says Raquel. There is even a recommendation that people who will live with a baby – parents, grandparents, caregivers – take the triple bacterial vaccine, if possible.

In addition to vaccination, other ways to prevent the transmission of whooping cough include wearing masks if any respiratory symptoms appear and seeking medical attention if the cough persists for more than ten days before starting treatment.