Number of infections rises to 2,406,582; in total, 10 states and the Federal District declared an emergency situation

Brazil registered 83,434 new probable cases of dengue in the last 3 days. In total, there are 2,406,582 infections, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The disease killed 897 people this year.

O Arbovirus Monitoring Panel it experienced instability on Thursday (Mar 28, 2024) and Friday (Mar 29). The platform displayed numbers well below what had been recorded and showed a maintenance announcement. The website was regularized at the end of Friday (29th March).

Read the main numbers below: