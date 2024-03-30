Number of infections rises to 2,406,582; in total, 10 states and the Federal District declared an emergency situation
Brazil registered 83,434 new probable cases of dengue in the last 3 days. In total, there are 2,406,582 infections, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The disease killed 897 people this year.
O Arbovirus Monitoring Panel it experienced instability on Thursday (Mar 28, 2024) and Friday (Mar 29). The platform displayed numbers well below what had been recorded and showed a maintenance announcement. The website was regularized at the end of Friday (29th March).
Read the main numbers below:
- Minas Gerais is the federation unit with the highest number of probable cases: 800,355;
- the Federal District has the highest incidence coefficient (number of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants): 6,433.8. It is almost 6 times more than the national average, of 1,185.1;
- The highest number of people killed is in the DF: 186. It is equivalent to 20% of the total number of deaths confirmed in the country this year.
#Brazil #records #probable #cases #dengue
Leave a Reply