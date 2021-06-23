by Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – This Wednesday, Brazil registered 115,228 new cases of coronaviruses, the Ministry of Health said, representing the record number of infections reported by the country in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic and increases the total number of infected to 18,169,881.

The figure for this fourth exceeds as a daily maximum that of March 25, when 100,158 cases of coronaviruses had been reported in Brazil, a country with the third highest absolute number of infections, second only to the United States and India.

In addition, the Ministry of Health also notified this Wednesday 2,392 new deaths as a result of Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in Brazil to 507,109 – the second highest level in the world, behind the USA.

The record of cases in 24 hours comes amid a new escalation of the epidemic in the country. According to data compiled by Reuters, Brazil once again led the world in average daily numbers of new deaths and infections, surpassing India’s rates.

Currently, the country is responsible for one in four deaths and one in five reported cases worldwide each day.

“115,000 cases in 24 hours! That’s called the third wave!”, said neuroscientist Miguel Nicolelis, a professor at Duke University, who monitors the progress of Covid-19 in Brazil, on Twitter. “With only 12% of the population on two doses (of the vaccine) and just over 30% on one, I still think we’re going to have a lot of deaths. Unfortunately.”

On Wednesday, the Imperial College of London set the coronavirus infection rate in Brazil at 1.13, which means that every 100 people with the virus transmit it to 113 others. The previous week, the rate was 1, 07. There is only a deceleration of contagion when the rate is below 1.

The Brazilian state most affected by Covid-19 in absolute terms, São Paulo this Wednesday reached the marks of 3,630,251 cases and 123,825 deaths.

The São Paulo government decided to extend until July 15 the restrictions currently in force in the state, citing the still high rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“We already knew that, until now, the impact of vaccination on the number of cases, or on the transmission of the virus, would be limited, because in the age group of 60 years or more –which has excellent coverage– the contribution to the The total number of cases is modest,” Paulo Menezes, coordinator of the Covid-19 State Contingency Center in the state, said at a press conference.

He stressed the importance of vaccination to contain the epidemic, adding that the impact of immunization in the 40-59 age group should be seen more clearly in the coming weeks.

According to the numbers of the Ministry of Health, Minas Gerais is the second state with the highest number of registered coronavirus infections, with 1,757,649 cases, but Rio de Janeiro is the second with the most deaths recorded, with 54,662 deaths.

The federal government still reports 16,483,635 people recovered from Covid-19 and 1,179,137 patients in follow-up.

