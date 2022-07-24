The country reached 676,964 deaths from the disease this Sunday (24.jul.); there are 33,591,356 confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Sunday (24.Jul.2022) 37 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 676,964 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 9,823 cases of covid-19 recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 33,591,356 confirmed diagnoses.

In all, 7 states and the Federal District did not disclose data. They are: Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Tocantins. The state of Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of deaths.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 231. The curve shows a trend towards stability with a variation of -5% in relation to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 41,463 records per day. The data show a downward trend with a variation of -29% compared to two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,174 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 12 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,272 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.