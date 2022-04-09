With 88 new deaths from covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of victims of the disease reached 661,270 this Saturday, 9, in Brazil. The moving average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, stands at 154. The number has been below 200 since March 2nd.

There were also 18,758 new cases of coronavirus infections reported on Saturday. The moving average of cases stood at 20,833. Compared to two weeks ago, there was a drop of 32.1%. The total number of positive diagnoses stands at 30.14 million.

The daily data on the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, more than 29 million people have recovered from Covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

