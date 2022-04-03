Brazil recorded 77 new deaths from covid-19 this Sunday, 3, bringing the total number of victims of the disease to 660,269. The moving average of daily deaths continued to fall and stood at 192, compared to 197 the day before. It is the 2nd day in a row that the index, whose objective is to eliminate distortions between working days and weekends, is below 200.

4,178 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. As a result, the number of positive diagnoses now stands at 29,999,816. The moving average of cases stood at 22,950 on Sunday, down 38% from two weeks ago. In the same period, the average number of deaths fell by 34%.

The daily data on the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 28.8 million people have recovered from Covid.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

