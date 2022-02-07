(Reuters) – Brazil reported 66,583 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 26,599,593 million confirmed infections, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

428 new deaths were also recorded, bringing the total to 632,621 fatalities caused by the disease.

Data from Fiocruz’s Genomic Network on Friday showed that the highly transmissible variant Ômicron of the coronavirus completely dominates the epidemiological scenario of Covid-19 in the country.

Fiocruz reported on Saturday that it identified two cases of the BA.2 lineage of the Ômicron variant, one in Rio de Janeiro, the other in Santa Catarina. And the São Paulo Epidemiological Surveillance Center reported that two BA.2 cases were identified in the state in recent weeks.

(Brasília newsroom)

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)

The post Brazil records 66,583 new cases and 428 new deaths from Covid-19, says ministry appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazil #records #cases #deaths #Covid19 #ministry