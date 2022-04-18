There were 8,470 new cases in the same period; 662,026 people have died from the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic

Brazil recorded 66 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health this Monday (18.Apr.2022). In all, there are 662,026 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were also 8,470 new cases of covid-19 recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 30,661,088 confirmed diagnoses.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, São Paulo and Tocantins did not update their data on Monday (Apr 18). Mato Grosso do Sul did not report on new records of deaths.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 100.

The curve shows a downward trend with a variation of -48% in relation to two weeks.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is equal to or greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 14,179 records per day. The data shows a downward trend with a change of -37% from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,103 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,189 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.