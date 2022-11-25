The moving average of covid-19 cases was this Friday, 25, at 23,481, 163% higher compared to the index of two weeks ago. In 24 hours, 56,889 contaminations were recorded, bringing the total to 35,203,980.

The information is from the Press Consortium of which the Estadão it’s part. Check the data on the coronavirus pandemic and the pace of immunization in the menu Indicatorsat the top of the terminal Broadcastin Covid-19🇧🇷 Numbers are subject to revisions.

Brazil recorded 104 deaths from covid-19 from yesterday to today, bringing the total number of deaths to 689,500. The weekly moving average of lives lost was 77, up 72% from two weeks ago.