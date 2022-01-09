Brazil recorded 50 deaths from covid-19 this Sunday, 9th. The weekly average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, stood at 123. The states of Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí, Santa Catarina, Roraima and Rondônia did not report deaths from the infection.

As of Sunday, the number of new infections reported was 23,504. In total, Brazil has 620,031 deaths and 22.5 million cases of the disease. The moving average of positive tests for the last seven days is 33,146. The country’s daily data are from the consortium of press vehicles, formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

