Brazil recorded 49,303 new positive diagnoses of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today (8) by the Ministry of Health.

The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic reached 22,499,525 There are 227,269 people being monitored by health teams.

This Saturday, 115 deaths were reported. With that number, the total number of people who lost their lives to the pandemic reached 619,937.

There are still 2,830 deaths under investigation, in cases that require further tests and procedures to find out if the cause was Covid-19.

Until this Saturday, 21,652,319 people had recovered from the disease.

In general, the numbers are lower on Sundays, Mondays and the days following public holidays because of the reduction in the number of teams providing the data. On Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are generally more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.

Disclosure / Ministry of Health

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the list of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded are São Paulo (155,370), Rio de Janeiro (69,530), Minas Gerais (56,728), Paraná (40,912) and Rio Grande do Sul. South (36,481).

