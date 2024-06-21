Young people between 20 and 29 years old continue to account for the majority of disease records; São Paulo leads the ranking of deaths

O panel monitoring arboviruses in the Ministry of Health accounts for 6,021,585 probable cases of dengue and 4,019 confirmed deaths from the disease throughout 2024. The incidence rate of the disease in Brazil is 2,965.4 cases for every 100 thousand inhabitants.

Young people between 20 and 29 years old continue to account for the majority of dengue cases. Next are the age groups from 30 to 39 years old; from 40 to 49 years old; and from 50 to 59 years old. The age groups that account for the lowest percentages are those under 1 year old; 80 years or more; and from 1 to 4 years.

In absolute numbers, the State of São Paulo leads the ranking, with 1,835,936 cases, followed by Minas Gerais, with 1,625,328, and Paraná, with 617,534. When taking into account the incidence coefficient, the Federal District accounts for the highest rate: 9,587 cases for every 100 thousand inhabitants. Next are Minas Gerais, with 7,913, and Paraná, with 5,396.