The Amazon accounts for the largest share, with 46.8%; data is from Friday (13.Sep.2024) and the state with the most outbreaks is Pará, with 740

Brazil recorded 3,820 fire outbreaks on Friday (13.Sep.2024). The data is from the system BDBurnings of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), released this Saturday (14.Sep). The Amazon concentrates the largest share of occurrences, with 1,788 – or 46.8%.

Pará is the state that had the highest number of fires, with 740 outbreaks registered in 24 hours. It is followed by Acre (441) and Tocantins (419).

Of Brazil’s 6 biomes, 5 recorded the incidence of fire. The Cerrado had the 2nd highest number, with 1,262 outbreaks – 33.0% of the total.

Brazil ended August 2024 with the worst number of fires in 14 years. There were 68,635 occurrences – the 5th highest in the historical series, which began in 1998. It was an increase of 144% compared to the same period in 2023.

September has already seen 53,086 fire outbreaks. In 2024, there will be 180,137.

Read more:

In addition to the increase in fires, the country is experiencing a historic drought, with the worst dry spell in 44 years, according to Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters), linked to MCTI (Ministry of Science and Technology).

Understand the causes:

The drought and dry spells that affect most municipalities are common in the Brazilian winter. The season began in June and continues until the end of September. However, the intensity of the droughts this year is atypical. There are two factors that have the greatest impact on the situation:

strong heat waves – there have been 6 since the start of the season, according to the Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters). On the other hand, there were only 4 cold waves;

– there have been 6 since the start of the season, according to the Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters). On the other hand, there were only 4 cold waves; anticipation of drought – In some regions of Brazil, the dry season began before winter. In the Amazon, for example, the drought intensified almost 1 month earlier than expected, at the beginning of June.

DROUGHT IN THE AMAZON

In the Amazon region, in addition to the fires, the drought is taking on worrying forms. Amazonian municipalities are facing about a year of drought. It is the longest drought ever recorded. There are 3 main causes: