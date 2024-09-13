The Amazon accounts for the largest share of fires, with 51.3%; the state with the most fires is Mato Grosso, with 974

Brazil has recorded 3,502 fire outbreaks as of this Friday (13.Sep.2024), according to data from the system BDBurnings of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). The Amazon accounts for the largest share of occurrences, with 1,797 – or 51.3%.

Mato Grosso is the state that had the highest number of fires, with 974 outbreaks registered in 24 hours. It is followed by Amazonas (930) and Mato Grosso do Sul (296).

Of Brazil’s 6 biomes, 5 recorded the incidence of fire. The Cerrado had the 2nd highest number, with 972 outbreaks – 27.8% of the total.

Brazil ended August 2024 with the worst number of fires in 14 years. There were 68,635 occurrences – the 5th highest in the historical series, which began in 1998. It was an increase of 144% compared to the same period in 2023.

September has already seen 49,266 fire outbreaks. In 2024, there will be 176,317.

Read more:

In addition to the increase in fires, the country is experiencing a historic drought, with the worst dry spell in 44 years, according to Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters), linked to MCTI (Ministry of Science and Technology).

Understand the causes:

The drought and dry spells that affect most municipalities are common in the Brazilian winter. The season began in June and continues until the end of September. However, the intensity of the droughts this year is atypical. There are two factors that have the greatest impact on the situation:

strong heat waves – there have been 6 since the start of the season, according to the Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters). On the other hand, there were only 4 cold waves;

anticipation of drought – In some regions of Brazil, the dry season began before winter. In the Amazon, for example, the drought intensified almost 1 month earlier than expected, at the beginning of June.

DROUGHT IN THE AMAZON

In the Amazon region, in addition to the fires, the drought is taking on worrying forms. Amazonian municipalities are facing about a year of drought. It is the longest drought ever recorded. There are 3 main causes: