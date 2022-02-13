Brazil recorded 325 new deaths from covid-19 this Sunday, 13. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, stood at 880. The numbers remain high and show the worsening of the pandemic with the arrival of the pandemic. Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has caused an explosion of cases. In January, that mark was below 100.

As of Sunday, the number of new infections reported was 58,056 and the moving average of cases was 135,205. In total, Brazil has 638,449 deaths and 27,483,031 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 23,783,443 people have recovered.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported that 54,220 new cases and 314 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 27,479,963 infected people and 638,362 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.

