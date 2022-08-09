The country reached 680,531 deaths from the disease this Tuesday (Aug 9); there are 34,066,000 confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) 365 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 680,531 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

30,220 cases of covid-19 were recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 34,066,000 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, the state of Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of deaths on Tuesday (Aug 9).

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 217. The curve shows a trend towards stability with a variation of -6% compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 25,082 records per day. The data shows a downward trend with a variation of -33% compared to two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,190 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, with 4,300 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.