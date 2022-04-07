(Reuters) – Brazil recorded 26,502 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 30,093,751 infections, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

Another 250 deaths from the disease were also counted, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 660,973.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the country have been decreasing in recent weeks, after a new wave resulting from the Ômicron variant caused new records of cases.

Brazil has so far vaccinated more than 80% of the population with at least one dose, and more than 70% of the population with two doses or a single dose against Covid-19.

(São Paulo newsroom)

The post Brazil registers 26,502 new cases of Covid-19 and 250 more deaths appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazil #records #cases #Covid19 #deaths