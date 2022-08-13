The country reached 681,253 deaths from the disease this Friday (12.aug); there are 34,148,131 confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday (12.Aug.2022) 247 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 681,253 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 23,552 cases of covid-19 recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 34,148,131 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, the state of Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of deaths this Friday.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 214. The curve shows a trend towards stability with a variation of -3% compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 21,952 records per day. The data show a downward trend with a variation of -35% compared to two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,194 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, with 4,304 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.