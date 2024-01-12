Country starts the year with 101 deaths from the disease; more than 38 million have been infected since the start of the pandemic in 2020

Brazil registered 19,950 new cases of covid from December 31 to January 6, 2024. The country also had 101 confirmed deaths in the period. In total, more than 38 million cases and 708,000 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The data was released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (11 January 2024) and refers to the 1st epidemiological week 2024. São Paulo is the state with the highest number of infections, with 6.7 million cases, followed by Minas Gerais, with 4.2 million infected people.

Under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily bulletin with the number of cases and deaths from covid. The data began to be released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks.

The decision was taken in February 2023. The reason: the change in frequency “optimize” the work of surveillance teams in the Federation units and “there is no longer any reason for daily notification”according to Conass, which participated in the decision with the ministry and Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats).

The most recent wave (peak of cases and deaths from the disease) was recorded in February 2023, when the total for the week exceeded 6,000 deaths.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil records 3,489 deaths per million. Among the Federation units, the worst situation is Rio de Janeiro, with 4,844 victims per million. The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population from the 2022 Demographic Census of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

São Paulo is also the state with the highest number of deaths from the disease. Since the start of the pandemic, 182,254 people have died

RANKING WORLDWIDE

Brazil occupies the 17th position in the ranking worldwide proportion of deaths from Covid. The list is led by Peru, with 6,508 deaths per million. It is followed by Bulgaria (5,693), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,065) and Hungary (4,908).

The United States leads in the absolute number of deaths from the disease. In total, 1,144,877 deaths from Covid have been recorded in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.

O ranking of proportional deaths (below) should be read with caution, as there is high underreporting of deaths from the disease and, in some countries, underreporting is greater than in others.

Study published in the magazine Lancet in 2022 shows that although the countries' official count showed 6 million deaths, the most accurate estimate is that 18 million lives were claimed by covid in 2020 and 2021.

India, for example, is known for its underreporting. The count of Our World in Data shows 533,306 deaths by December 13, 2023. The study by Lancethowever, estimates that more than 4 million have died in the country.

China is another country for which data is not trusted, as are Indonesia, Russia and most countries in Africa.