Brazil recorded 186 new deaths from covid-19 this Saturday, 26. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, stood at 236, the lowest since January 20. As of Saturday, the number of new infections reported was 27,618. In total, Brazil has 658,812 deaths and 29,828,495 cases of the disease.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 25,994,566 people have recovered.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that 29,922 new cases and 169 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 29,832,179 infected people and 658,762 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.

