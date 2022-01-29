(Reuters) – Brazil on Saturday recorded 179,816 new cases of Covid-19, reaching a total of 25,214,622 million confirmed infections, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Also this Saturday, 640 new deaths were recorded, bringing the number of deaths caused by the pandemic to 626,524 people.

On Friday, the country had hit another record in the number of cases, with 269,968, in the new wave caused by the advancement of the Ômicron variant.

However, with the advance of vaccination and the apparent lower lethality of Ômicron, the number of deaths still remains at lower levels compared to the peak of the pandemic, when Brazil recorded more than 3,000 deaths per day.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)

