SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 17,062 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, totaling 29,992,227 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said.

The data showed even more 106 deaths from the disease this Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in the country to 660,108.

Last Saturday, the ministry recorded 196 deaths from the disease.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the country have declined in recent weeks, as vaccination advances to more than 70% of the population with two doses or a single dose against Covid-19.

The post Brazil records 17,062 cases and 106 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazil #records #cases #deaths #Covid19 #Saturday