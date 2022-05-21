With 16,194 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, Brazil has recorded 30,778,607 infections with the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. The data are in the daily bulletin, released by the Ministry of Health.

The death toll reached 665,528, with 35 recorded in 24 hours. Recovered patients total 29,816,521 (96.9% of cases).

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,459,629. The deaths were 168,864.

Then, in the list of states with the highest number of cases, the states of Minas Gerais appear (3,383,874 cases and 61,458 deaths); Paraná (2,510,336 and 43,247 deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2,392,924 cases and 39,441 deaths).

Several federation units did not update the data this Saturday: Federal District, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul (did not update number of deaths), Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, São Paulo and Tocantins.