With 153 new deaths from covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of victims of the disease reached 676,979 in Brazil this Saturday, 23. Above 200 for almost a month, the moving average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, stands at 232.

There were also 24,268 new cases of coronavirus infections reported on Saturday. The moving average of cases stood at 42,147. Below 50,000 since Friday, the 22nd, it dropped 25.7% in two weeks. The total number of positive diagnoses stands at 33.5 million.

The daily data on the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, g1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 29.03 million people have recovered from Covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

Until the publication of this article, the Ministry of Health had not updated Saturday’s data. On Friday, 22, the ministry reported that, in total, the country has more than 210 million cases and 676,600 deaths. About 31.8 million have recovered from the disease.