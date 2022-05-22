SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 12,613 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected with the disease in the country to 30,791,220, according to data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The country also recorded 99 more deaths caused by the coronavirus and, with that, the total number of deaths reached 665,627, the ministry pointed out.

This Sunday ended the state of Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN), caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil.

The ministry said in a note on Saturday that, to make this decision, the federal government considered the response capacity of the Unified Health System (SUS), the improvement in the epidemiological scenario in the country and the advancement of the vaccination campaign.

About 83% of the Brazilian population took the first dose of the vaccine against the disease and 76% have a complete primary vaccination schedule. In addition, more than 82 million people took the booster dose.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)