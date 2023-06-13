Brazil’s most famous fossil returns home after nearly three decades in Germany, where it was brought irregularly. The long journey has included diplomatic negotiations and brief stops in Brasilia and Fortaleza. He ubirajara (lord of the spears in Tupi language) jubatus (crest in Latin) was officially returned this Monday by the paleontology commissioner of the Karlsruhe Natural History Museum to the Brazilian authorities, with the Minister of Science, Luciana Santos, at the helm. The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the German Government and the State of Ceará, the land where this dinosaur lived 110 million years ago. The return is the successful culmination of a campaign initiated by Brazilian paleontologists for the return of this specimen, whose discovery revealed how rich countries exploit fossils from the south, one more legacy of colonialism.

More information

For at least 17 years, the fossil was in the hands of the Karlsruhe museum. The fossil of this bipedal animal that had feathers and four pointed protuberances on its neck was brought to Germany in circumstances that have never been entirely clear, but irregular, because legally it could not leave Brazil.

The teacher Aline Ghilardi is one of the researchers who led the campaign that triumphed in networks with the label #UbirajaraBelongsToBR. “It was a very hard fight, it means a lot to me to be here and see this guy up close. little brazilian. May many Brazilians be able to see it and study it from now on and may it be our banner in a greater fight, the fight for a more just and humane, decolonized science”, he declared to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo Professor Ghilardi during the ceremony organized by the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

The repatriation of the fossil has involved bilateral negotiations between Brazil and Germany and was only possible after the authorities of the German state of Baden-Württemberg admitted, as the Ceará authorities have explained in a note, that the ways in which the relic was obtained implied “scientific misconduct”.

The world of paleontology learned of the existence of the ubirajara in 2020, when a study published in Cretaceous Research he named it and Brazilian researchers began to claim it as their own treasure. It was at his prompting that a science issue (beyond budget cuts and promising vaccines) made headlines in the local press and ubirajara became a matter of national pride. The return trip will still have one more stop in Fortaleza, the capital of Ceará, where it will be presented on Wednesday.

Later he will be transferred to his final home, a university museum in his homeland. The Plácido Cidade Nuvens Museum of Paleontology is in a small town called Santana de Cariri, where they await you like manna. “This fossil is a symbol that science has ethical limits that must be met,” stressed the museum’s director, Professor Allyson Pinheiro, in a note. He also pointed to a more prosaic issue than the importance of science and respecting ethical principles, tourism: “A dinosaur with this impact has the potential to attract differentiated tourism, influencing development, making the wheel of the economy turn” .

With 17,000 inhabitants and 500 kilometers inland, Santana de Cariri hopes that the return of the ubirajara to its university museum will encourage the arrival of researchers and foreign visitors to the local paleontological site, where the fossil was found.

The campaign for the return of the Ceará fossil began while Brazil had a president, Jair Bolsonaro, of the extreme right and science denialist. The Lula government embraced the cause, with which it boasts of defending science and winks at the northeast of Brazil, a poor territory far from the big capitals that is its main barn of votes.

The Natural History Museum of Rio de Janeiro, the oldest scientific institution in Brazil, which housed 20 million objects, was engulfed in flames in 2018 and 85% of the pieces were destroyed. The reconstruction works should end in 2027. Many Brazilians learned of the existence of that national treasure, founded in 1818, the day it burned with its valuable collection, including the fossil luziathe oldest in Brazil and Latin America.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.