A shipment with 842.4 thousand doses of vaccine against covid-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech landed at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), this Sunday (20), by the Covax Facility consortium.

This is the first batch of the pharmaceutical that lands in the country corresponding to the alliance led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners.

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil’s contract with Covax provides for 42.5 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 from different laboratories by the end of 2021. So far, the folder has reported that it has received and distributed more than 5 millions of doses acquired via the global consortium.

