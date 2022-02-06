The Ministry of Health received this Sunday (6) another batch of 1.1 million doses of the immunizer against covid-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech aimed at the population over 12 years old. The shipment landed at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP).

Yesterday (5), 1.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the country, also aimed at the public over 12 years old. On the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th of February, around 5.5 million doses for adults and adolescents will also be delivered.

pediatric doses

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer informed in a note that on Monday (7) the arrival of flight UC1507, coming from Amsterdam, is scheduled for 3:40 am, bringing the fifth batch with 1.8 million pediatric doses of ComiRNAty, at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas.

For the month of February, completed the pharmaceutical, it is estimated that approximately 5.4 million pediatric doses will be made available. Each of the three flights expected this month should bring about 1.8 million doses. More deliveries are expected to arrive at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, on February 17th and 24th.

